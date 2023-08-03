An Imam of Mosque in India Killed by Angry Hindu Mobs

Maulana Saad (19), imam of the Anjuman Jama Masjid, suburb of New Delhi (photo: Kashmir Walla)

New Delhi, MINA – Maulana Saad (19 years), an imam of a mosque in India was killed after a group of right-wing Hindus went berserk by setting fire and opening fire at the Anjuman Jama Mosque, on the outskirts of the Indian capital, New Delhi, early Tuesday.

The mosque was attacked by a mob in the early hours of Tuesday, a day after the violence in the neighboring Nuh district, in northern Haryana state. Al Jazeera reported.

“A mob of 50 to 60 people carried out shooting and arson in Anjum, which led to the death of one person and wounding of others,” Deputy Police Commissioner Nitish Agarwal said.

The Anjuman Jama Masjid located in Sector 57 in Gurugram, a city of 1.2 million, known for its gleaming minarets and offices of multinational companies.

“We have arrested several people, registered a police report and launched an investigation into the incident,” added Agarwal.

Mohammad Aslam, a member of the mosque’s committee, said the attackers arrived around the early hours of the morning and were armed with swords, lathi and guns, Scroll reported.

Altaf Ahmad, spokesperson for the Gurgaon resident platform Ekta Manch, stated that the mosque is usually filled with Muslims for Friday prayers.

The mosque is the only mosque in Gurugram where Muslims can pray together without disturbance or threats during the open-air Namaz opposition in 2021-2022 by Hindutva residents.

As per an NDTV report, orders banning large gatherings have been imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad, and internet services have been suspended in Noah until Wednesday.

The police have taken action by registering about 20 cases and detaining several people in connection with the violence.

The situation in the city of Gurugram was tense for several days as mobs roamed the streets, burning shops and vandalizing small restaurants, most of which were Muslim-owned.

This comes as right-wing Hindu groups allied to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been campaigning against Friday prayers in Gurugram. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)