Aid Flotilla Activists Detail Harassment, Abuse, and Racism in Israeli Detention

Istanbul, MINA — Turkish activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla have recounted severe abuse, racial insults, and degrading treatment by Israeli authorities following their illegal detention in international waters. Turkish prosecutors have since launched an investigation into the incident, Anadolu Agency reported.

A plane carrying the detained activists from Israel’s Ramon Airport in Eilat landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon, bringing home 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens. Upon arrival, the activists underwent medical examinations at the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute before providing witness testimonies to prosecutors.

Hasmet Yazici, one of the flotilla participants, said his vessel was bombed by Israeli drones in open waters, causing injuries and damage. Israeli assault boats later surrounded and seized the ship.

“They made us sit on the concrete floor for three hours with our hands tied behind our backs and our heads forced to the ground,” Yazici said.

He described scenes of violence and humiliation. “When elderly or weak people couldn’t maintain that position, they were kicked and forced into a prostration position for up to two hours,” he said. Yazici added that a female security officer insulted them, saying, “Dirty Turks, you already smell bad.” When the activists accused her of racism, they were threatened.

“They asked us why we entered Israeli territory without permission. I told them, ‘We didn’t enter Israeli territory; you forcibly took us from international waters.’ They asked why we were going to Gaza. I said that genocide is happening there that we were bringing humanitarian aid in accordance with international law,” Yazici added.

Another activist, Bekir Develi, described being subjected to psychological and physical abuse. “My hands were tightly handcuffed, leaving bruises. We were given food two days after detention, but no water for four days. When we asked for water, they beat us. When we tried to pray, they intervened,” he said, adding that Israeli forces also stole his money and personal belongings.

Mesut Cakar said that after arriving at the port, they were forced to wait on hot asphalt in reverse handcuff positions for an hour.

“My friend Mustafa Cakmakci’s arm was broken. They didn’t treat Europeans the same way, only Turkish citizens were humiliated. They even stole our belongings,” he said.

Cakar detailed further mistreatment, saying they were transported in cramped, cage-like police vehicles for two hours, then kept in similar conditions in prison.

“We were denied water and forced to drink from the toilet tap. Two activists with asthma were struggling to breathe and were denied medication. They woke us up every two hours and moved us from cell to cell,” he said.

He added that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the prison, after which officials separated detainees into cages and cells. “They laughed, smoked cigarettes in front of us, and took photos and videos,” Cakar recalled.[]

