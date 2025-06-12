Greenpeace Calls for Full and Permanent Mining Ban in Raja Ampat

Jakarta, MINA – Greenpeace Indonesia is calling for the Indonesian government to implement a permanent and legally binding ban on nickel mining in Raja Ampat, a globally important marine biodiversity hotspot.

The call comes after the government recently revoked some mining permits in the protected area. However, one permit belonging to PT GAG Nickel remains active, raising concerns among environmentalists.

“While the revocation of some permits is a good start, the continued presence of PT GAG in the region still threatens the integrity of Raja Ampat’s ecosystem,” said Kiki Taufik, Global Head of the Indonesia Forest Campaign at Greenpeace, on Wednesday in Jakarta.

He explained that the region’s ecosystems are tightly connected, meaning environmental damage in one area could have ripple effects across the broader landscape and marine environment.

Greenpeace emphasized that revoking existing permits is not enough, what’s needed is a permanent legal safeguard to prevent any future mining projects in the area.

“A long-term solution must include a solid legal framework that permanently protects Raja Ampat from mining,” Kiki stated.

The organization also called for restoration efforts in areas already affected by mining. These efforts should include reforestation and ecological rehabilitation, carried out under strict monitoring and accountability mechanisms.

Kiki further acknowledged the economic role mining plays in local communities, and stressed the need for a fair transition towards sustainable livelihoods such as ecotourism, community-based fisheries, and conservation work.

“We can’t ignore the economic needs of local residents, but sustainable solutions exist that don’t destroy the environment,” he said.

Crucially, Greenpeace stressed the importance of engaging Indigenous communities in any conservation planning to ensure that local knowledge, rights, and values are respected and upheld.

“Protecting Raja Ampat isn’t just about nature, it’s also about justice and respecting the communities who have cared for these lands and waters for generations,” Kiki concluded.[]

