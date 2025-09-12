SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

72 Palestinians Killed, 356 Wounded in Gaza Within 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Thursday morning that 72 Palestinians were martyred and 356 others injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In its daily update, the ministry said that among the victims were 9 citizens killed while seeking aid and 87 others wounded. This brings the total number of deaths among those seeking food or assistance to 2,465, with more than 17,948 others injured.

Hospitals in Gaza also recorded 7 deaths in the last 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, including one child. This raises the overall toll from starvation-related causes to 411, among them 142 children.

Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared famine in Gaza, 133 deaths have been documented, including 27 children.

The ministry confirmed that from March 18, 2025, to the present date, casualties have reached 12,170 martyrs and 51,818 wounded.

Since October 7, 2023, the cumulative toll of Israel’s genocidal war has reached 64,718 Palestinian martyrs, while 163,859 others have been injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us