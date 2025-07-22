15 Palestinians, Including Children and Paramedic, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Home

Gaza, MINA – Fifteen Palestinians, including six children and a paramedic, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening targeting a residential home in western Gaza City. Several others were wounded in the attack.

According to the PIC correspondent, Israeli warplanes struck the home of Radwan Mushtaha in the northwest area of Gaza City. A responding ambulance was also targeted in a subsequent strike, contributing to the high number of casualties.

A journalist on the scene described the incident as a “major massacre,” noting that ambulances were operating non-stop to evacuate victims, with sirens blaring across the area for an extended period. The targeted home was located near a large displacement camp that shelters nearly 100 tents.

The airstrike comes amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has involved repeated attacks on civilian areas, aid workers, and displaced populations. The conflict has intensified since March, following the closure of border crossings and a severe blockade on humanitarian aid, leading to widespread starvation and displacement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)