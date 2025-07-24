SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

12 Killed as Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies with Airstrikes and Rocket Fire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

5 Views

Bangkok, MINA – At least 12 people were killed in Thailand on Thursday amid escalating conflict with Cambodia along their disputed border. The Thai Health Ministry confirmed the fatalities, including a child and a soldier, following rocket and artillery fire reportedly launched from Cambodian territory. An additional 31 people were injured, seven of whom were soldiers.

According to Anadolu Agency, Cambodia has not officially released casualty figures, but local reports suggest Thai shelling hit civilian villages, including Rohingya settlements. Tensions between the two nations have worsened, leading Cambodia to downgrade diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level in decades.

Military confrontations included airstrikes by Thailand using F-16 fighter jets, one of which Cambodia claims to have shot down. Thailand reported destroying two Cambodian tanks and retaking strategic ground near the Preah Vihear Temple. Cambodia responded with a counteroffensive and has called on the UN Security Council to address what it called Thai military aggression.

Schools have been closed and evacuations carried out on both sides of the border, particularly in Thailand’s Surin province and adjoining Cambodian regions.

Also Read: European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

The crisis follows months of rising tensions, including deadly skirmishes in May and recent landmine incidents. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: French to Formally Recognize Palestinian State at UN in September

Tagairstrikes artillery shelling border clash border crisis Cambodia Cambodian army diplomatic downgrade Displacement F-16 Landmine military aggression Preah Vihear Temple Rocket Fire Rohingya Southeast Asia conflict Surin province Ta Muen Thom Temple Thai army Thailand UN Security Council

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

12 Killed as Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies with Airstrikes and Rocket Fire

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Over 87% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement or Militarized Orders: UN

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 06:47 WIB
International

SOHR: Over 1,000 Killed in Sweida Clashes Amid Escalating Violence

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

AMPHURI Highlights the Amendment of Hajj and Umrah Law

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 03:44 WIB
Palestine

Over 87% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement or Militarized Orders: UN

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 06:47 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Assures Continued Strong Ties with Western Nations Despite BRICS Membership

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 02:50 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Europe

UK and 24 Nations Urge Israel to End Gaza War Immediately

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Indonesia

Two Regencies in West Sumatra Declare Emergency Status Over Forest Fires

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us