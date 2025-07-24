12 Killed as Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies with Airstrikes and Rocket Fire

Bangkok, MINA – At least 12 people were killed in Thailand on Thursday amid escalating conflict with Cambodia along their disputed border. The Thai Health Ministry confirmed the fatalities, including a child and a soldier, following rocket and artillery fire reportedly launched from Cambodian territory. An additional 31 people were injured, seven of whom were soldiers.

According to Anadolu Agency, Cambodia has not officially released casualty figures, but local reports suggest Thai shelling hit civilian villages, including Rohingya settlements. Tensions between the two nations have worsened, leading Cambodia to downgrade diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level in decades.

Military confrontations included airstrikes by Thailand using F-16 fighter jets, one of which Cambodia claims to have shot down. Thailand reported destroying two Cambodian tanks and retaking strategic ground near the Preah Vihear Temple. Cambodia responded with a counteroffensive and has called on the UN Security Council to address what it called Thai military aggression.

Schools have been closed and evacuations carried out on both sides of the border, particularly in Thailand’s Surin province and adjoining Cambodian regions.

The crisis follows months of rising tensions, including deadly skirmishes in May and recent landmine incidents.

