100 Chilean Lawyers Fill a Complaint about Netanyahu to the ICC

Santiago, MINA – Around 100 Chilean lawyers filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing him of crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes in Gaza.

The complaint was filed on December 22 in The Hague, led by Attorney and former Ambassador Nelson Hadad. Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

The complainants, most of whom are of Palestinian descent, called for arrest warrants to be issued against Netanyahu and others responsible for these alleged crimes.

In addition, they highlighted the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza since October 7 and the destruction of entire residential neighborhoods without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.

Hadad said: “All states must condemn war criminals, hold them accountable, shoulder their responsibilities, face punishment in accordance with the penalties of the Rome Statute, and provide reparations for victims.”

The aim of the submission is to prove that genocide, forced displacement, war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law are occurring in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)