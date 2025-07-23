SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 more Palestinians, including children, have died of hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by Gaza’s health ministry on Wednesday.

According to Palestine Information Center, this brings the total number of famine-related deaths in the Gaza Strip to 111, with at least 80 of the victims being children.

Hospitals in Gaza, already overwhelmed by months of siege and lack of resources, continue to receive patients suffering from extreme malnutrition. According to Al Jazeera, medical workers report alarming conditions, with patients arriving severely emaciated and visibly starved, their eyes sunken and bodies weakened beyond recovery.

The health ministry warned that the death toll is expected to rise as more people are going without food for days. Just yesterday, four children succumbed to malnutrition. Entire families are reportedly surviving with almost no food or medical aid due to the ongoing blockade.

Also Read: Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

International humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for an end to the blockade and the immediate delivery of aid, but little relief has reached those most in need. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Addameer Human Rights Group: Starvation in Gaza Constitutes a Grave Violation

