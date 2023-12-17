Dozens of Palestinians Killed as Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Marks 72 Days

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and hundreds were injured over the last few hours in a series of Israeli strikes from the land, sea, and air on various areas of the Gaza Strip, marking the 72nd day of the genocidal aggression on the territory, Wafa reports.

According to Wafa, At least 20 civilians were murdered in an 1Israeli airstrike which targeted several homes in the vicinity of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and the Grand Al-Omari Mosque in the Old City of Gaza.

Israeli tanks are deployed in the Palestine Square in central Gaza City, besieging Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and the Old City of Gaza.

Nine individuals from the Ammarin and Hamouda families were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling and drone gunfire which targeted them in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Furthermore, six civilians were killed as Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Meantime, Israeli occupation forces are still besieging the Sahaba and Yarmouk districts in the Daraj neighborhood, amidst intense artillery shelling, especially around the Sahaba Medical Complex—now rendered out of service—which still houses a number of wounded, injured, and patients, including 50 women about to give birth.

In the neighborhoods of Nassr and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City, Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers continue their invasion into the two areas amid drone gunfire and missile and artillery bombardment, resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries. The bodies of some of the victims are still on the streets, as ambulance vehicles cannot reach them due to the ongoing Israeli incursion.

Some residents managed to bury several victims in the courtyards of houses or their surroundings, including at least 20 martyrs from the Salem family, after Israeli fighter jets targeted their four-story house, reducing it to rubble.

In the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, Israeli warplanes bombed two houses near the Barcelona Park, resulting in injuries to several civilians. Ambulance vehicles were unable to reach them due to the Israeli occupation forces advancing into the area.

In the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli fighter jets targeted the home of the Brawi family, resulting in the murder of two civilians and the injury of others. Some were transported to the Indonesian Hospital in the town.

In the central regions of Gaza, several houses in the vicinity of the Red Crescent Association in Al-Amal neighborhood, Khan Yunis, were targeted by Israeli airstrikes, leading to casualties. The injured were transported to Nasser Hospital in the city.

Meantime, Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers are advancing into the eastern, northern, and central areas of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, including the towns of Khuza’a, Al-Qarara, Sheikh Nasser, and Assatr al-Gharbi neighborhood.

In Rafah, Israeli aircraft launched four raids on the border area near Yibna refugee camp, south of the city, causing significant destruction in the targeted areas.

In Jabalia town, northern Gaza, at least 35 civilians were killed and dozens were injured as Israeli warplanes attacked several houses, reducing them to rubble.

The civil defense and ambulance teams managed to retrieve 24 martyrs and at least 90 injured individuals from under the rubble, as Israeli warplanes destroyed the Shehab family’s house in the town. Many are still trapped beneath the debris.

Additionally, 11 civilians were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Khalleh family’s house in Jabalia town.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in Deir al-Balah camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the murder of about 12 individuals and the injury of many, mostly displaced persons.

The Israeli aggression has so far resulted in the tragic murder of at least 19,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, including nearly 8,000 children. The aggression has also displaced over 80 percent of the population of Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)