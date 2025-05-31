SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Zionists Have No Rightful Claim Over Palestinian Land Says AWG

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

(photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Rifa Berliana, a member of the presidium of Aqsa Working Group (AWG) firmly stated that Zionists hold no rightful claim over Palestinian land. His remarks were delivered during the Tadrib Al-Quds and Palestine for Muslim Women forum, held in a hybrid format on Saturday.

“Zionists have neither legal nor moral claim to the land of Palestine. It rightfully belongs to the Palestinian people as its indigenous people. Those who occupied it should return to where they came from,” he declared.

The forum focused on empowering Muslim women with historical and contemporary understanding of the Palestinian issue, urging them to play an active role in advocacy, education, and humanitarian support.

As part of AWG’s broader educational campaign, Tadrib Al-Quds aims to cultivate a deeper sense of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, particularly among women who are pivotal in shaping community awareness and resilience.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Blocks Visit by Arab Foreign Ministers to Ramallah

Participants, who joined from various parts of Indonesia, including Jambi, Lampung, Bandung, and Semarang expressed strong commitment to continue advocating for Palestinian rights through humanitarian action, public education, and accurate information dissemination.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Khuza’a Declared Disaster Zone After Total Destruction by Israeli Forces

