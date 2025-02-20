SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Hasyim Anbar at Masjid At-Taqwa, Cileungsi, Bogor, Indonesia

Bogor, MINA – Palestinian scholar and professor of Quranic exegesis at the Islamic University of Gaza, Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Hasyim Anbar, asserted that Zionist Israel has been humiliated in the Gaza war, as the world watches and mocks their failure.

“Zionist Israel has been humiliated in the Gaza war, and I will present the evidence,” he stated at At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Thursday.

Mahmoud outlined several points proving Israel’s defeat. First, the world now sees that despite boasting military strength and advanced technology, Israel only targets children, women, hospitals, places of worship, and public facilities. They fear confrontation with resistance fighters.

Second, in hostage exchanges, Israel suffered a great humiliation. Three Israeli hostages had to be exchanged for 600 Palestinian prisoners, demonstrating their diplomatic defeat and inability to impose their will.

Also Read: Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Furthermore, Israel failed to achieve its three main objectives in the Gaza war: gaining control over Gaza, eliminating Hamas, and retrieving their captives. Gaza remains under Palestinian resistance control, prisoners were released through ceasefire negotiations, and Hamas remains strong—mocking Israeli forces.

Dr. Mahmoud Anbar’s visit to Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School is part of his participation in the Tabligh Akbar event on February 22–23. The event will feature scholars from Palestine, Nigeria, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Handover of Israeli Hostages’ Bodies

News Channel

About Us