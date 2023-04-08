Zionist Brutality Signs Its Destruction Is Nearer

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَٰجِدَ ٱللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا ٱسْمُهُۥ وَسَعَىٰ فِى خَرَابِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَآ إِلَّا خَآئِفِينَ ۚ لَهُمْ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا خِزْىٌ وَلَهُمْ فِى ٱلْءَاخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ (البقرة [٢]: ١٤٤)

“And who is more persecuted than someone who hinders the mention of Allah’s name in His mosques, and tries to tear them down? They should not enter it (the mosque of Allah), except with fear (of Allah). In this world they will be humiliated and in the hereafter they will be severely punished.” (Surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 144)

The 14th century commentary expert, Shaykh Abdurrahman bin Nashir As-Sa’di in his commentary explained the verse above, what is meant by tearing down a mosque is of two kinds: First, tearing down the physical side of the building, in the form of destroying, polluting and damaging the physical building.

Second, tearing down meaningfully, namely blocking people from praying in the mosque, expelling those who are in it, or making propaganda so that people don’t like going to the mosque and prosper it.

As-Sa’di also said that the people whose hostility towards Muslims was the strongest were the Jews and the polytheists. These two groups have been trying continuously to destroy Muslims since the time of Rasulullah Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam until now. This is because of their hatred, envy, and denial of the truth.

He mentions another verse, namely surah Al-Ma’idah [5] verse 82: “Surely you find those whose enmity is most severe towards those who believe are the Jews and the polytheists,….”

In the month of Ramadan 1444, we see in many media, Israeli Zionist forces attacked Muslim congregations who were carrying out Tarawih worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They also ransacked the mosque’s rooms, shot worshippers, threw tear gas, and arrested those who resisted.

The latest reports from the Palestinian media, one person was reported as a martyr, 500 people were arrested, hundreds were injured, some of them were women.

Meanwhile, Palestinians who wanted to enter the mosque area were intercepted, searched, and several others suffered torture during the search.

The brutal actions carried out by Zionist Israel no longer recognize humanity, indicating that they can no longer be faced with a humanitarian approach. They do that because their conscience is dead. There is no mercy in their hearts anymore.

Jewish impudence against Allah and His apostles

Even though Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala has given much pleasure to the Jews, they have denied and disobeyed. In fact, they even characterize Allah Ta’ala with a bad character.

They say Allah was tired after creating the heavens and the earth. Then this was denied by Allah in surah Qaf [50] verse 38. The Jews also stated that Allah is poor, while they are the rich. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala also answered their ridicule by lowering the surah Ali-Imran [3] verse 181.

After the death of Prophet Musa Alaihi salam, they killed the prophets and apostles who were sent for them. Ibn Qayyim said, once in a day, the Jews killed 70 prophets. Yet they feel as though they are innocent.

The Jews also plotted several times to kill the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam. Some chroniclers say that at least three times they did this to the Prophet, but all of their plots failed.

In today’s context, the Jews commit treason against the Palestinian people, in the form of murder, land confiscation, expulsion, and Judaization in Al-Quds. The Jews also damaged the honor of Palestinian women. They become widows, their children become orphans. The arrogance of the Zionists is becoming more and more, their arrogance and crimes are increasing because they have the support of several leaders of major countries.

The Sign of the Destruction of the Jews

According to Sayyid Qutb in his commentary book “Fi Dzilalil Qur’an” states that the Isra event mentioned in the Al-Qur’an sura Al-Isra’ reported about the fall of the glory of the Children of Israel (Jews).

In the context of the history of the establishment of the state of Israel in Palestine, according to Muhammad Ar-Rasyid, Allah Ta’ala gave back the land to them for the second time, marked by the proclamation of the state of Israel in 1948, after defeating its enemies (Arab troops).

Then, they have abundant wealth, in the form of assistance from the United States and other countries that support them. The Zionist hegemony continued with their victory in the 1948 and 1967 wars against the Arab countries (Egypt, Jordan and Syria).

With the return and gathering of the Jewish nation in Palestine at this time, it means that the second sign of their destruction is imminent. They are waiting for “people who will darken their faces and enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque and destroy them as much as possible.”

According to Sheikh Bayuth at-Tamimi, Grand Imam of the Aqsa Mosque, in the 1960s, in his book Israil wal Quran (1975) says, those who will be able to defeat Israel’s Zionists, are “Ibadalana uliy ba’sin syadid”. Our Servants (Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala), who are physically strong, mentally healthy, and intellectually great (QS Al-Isra [17]: 5).

In the author’s view, signs of Israel’s destruction getting closer are marked by several things, as follows:

The current situation in the state of Israel in recent years shows that the country is getting worse economically, politically, and socially. The Israeli people increasingly distrust their leaders. This was marked by the holding of elections five times in two years (2021-2022).

The Zionist donor countries have started to experience an economic crisis The United States bears mounting debts (approaching Rp. 500 thousand trillion). Members of the US House of Representatives have begun to realize that providing aid to Israel will only make the situation in the Middle East more chaotic.

Since 2020, the US has started to stop its military aid to Israel. Meanwhile, Britain is also facing an energy and monetary crisis, especially after the pandemic ended and its feud with Russia. Many British politicians and senators also voiced their rejection of Israel while mentioning the various humanitarian violations committed by illegal settlers in Israel.

The support of countries in the world for Palestine is increasing. This is shown by various actions taken by citizens in various countries. Instead, Israel is increasingly losing support in international eyes. In various international forums, the Israeli delegation is often rejected.

Between the factions in Palestine have begun to unite. They begin to realize that struggling alone does not produce progress. So efforts towards unity are increasingly being carried out. This is also supported by Muslim-majority countries such as Al-Jazair, Egypt, Malaysia and others by providing a place for factions to negotiate.

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement echoed by humanitarian activists is increasingly being supported by the international community, especially human rights activists. Not only in Muslim-majority countries, but also the BDS movement is growing rapidly in Britain, Germany, the US, France, Canada, and others whose governments support Israel. (T/RE1)

Wallahu a’alam bisshawab

* Written from Makkah Al-Mukarramah, currently the author is performing Umrah.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)