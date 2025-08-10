SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Zelenskyy Concerned About Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska Without Ukraine

sajadi - 39 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

3 Views

Zelenskyy and Trump (photo: Universitas Airlangga)

Moscow, MINA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is worried about US President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Financial Times.

The Kremlin and the White House had previously announced that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.

Kremlin advisor Yury Ushakov explained that during the visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to the Russian Federation, the option of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy at the Kremlin was mentioned. However, the Russian side did not respond to this option, instead suggesting that the focus remain on preparing for a bilateral summit between Russia and the US.

On Thursday, August 7, Putin stated that a meeting with Zelenskyy was possible, but only if certain conditions were met, conditions that are still far from being achieved.

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Zelenskyy affirmed that he would not make any territorial concessions, citing the Ukrainian constitution.

According to a Saturday, August 9 report citing sources close to the Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy is uneasy about Trump’s decision to hold a face-to-face meeting with the Russian President in Alaska without inviting Ukraine to participate. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

