Zaytuna College California, The First Islamic Campus in the US

Zaytuna College California, First Islamic Campus in the US (Photo: Special)

Zaytuna College in California, United States, is the first Islamic campus in Uncle Sam’s country.

Zaytuna College was founded by a convert named Hamza Yusuf in 2009. He is a man born in 1960 from Washington.

Even though he is not very old, Zaytuna College has had thousands of students since this college was founded.

The following are facts about Zaytuna College that are rarely known, quoted from the campus’ official website.

1. The first Islamic campus in the US

Zaytuna College is the first Islamic college founded in the United States.

The school was founded in 2009 by Hamza Yusuf, Zaid Shakir and Hatem Bazian.

2. The name is taken from the Arabic term

The name “Zaytuna” is of Arabic origin and means “olive”.

Olives are an important plant in Islamic culture and traditions.

3. Offer many undergraduate programs

Zaytuna College offers undergraduate degree programs in Islamic Studies and Humanities.

This program includes the study of the Quran, Hadith, Philosophy, History, Arabic, and Contemporary Islamic Thought.

4. Establish cooperation with other campuses

Zaytuna College has partnerships with a number of other colleges, including the University of California, Berkeley, and the Graduate Theological Union.

This allows Zaytuna College students to take courses at other tertiary institutions and earn transfer credits.

5. A representative library

Zaytuna College has a rich library of books and resources about Islam.

This library is open to the public and is often a destination for visitors who wish to learn more about the Islamic religion.

6. Have a mission to present Muslim leaders with character

Zaytuna College has a mission to create Muslim leaders who are educated, have a global outlook, and contribute to society.

This is reflected in the curriculum and activities on campus, such as internship programs, seminars and volunteer activities.

7. The building was a former Catholic monastery

Zaytuna College has a campus located in Berkeley, California, in a building that was formerly a Catholic convent.

This building has been renovated and transformed into a beautiful campus with modern facilities.

Those are the facts about Zaytuna College in California which is the first Islamic campus in the US.

