SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

YouTube Removes Hundreds of Videos by Palestinian Human Rights Groups

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

YouTube Logo

Washington, MINA – YouTube has reportedly removed more than 700 videos and shut down the accounts of three major Palestinian human rights organizations.

According to a report by The Intercept on Wednesday, the deleted accounts belonged to Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, all of which frequently published footage documenting Israeli violations of international law in Gaza and the West Bank.

The removed content included investigations of Israeli attacks, testimonies from survivors, and documentation of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The account closures reportedly occurred in early October, shortly after the U.S. government imposed sanctions on the three organizations for their cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Also Read: YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

YouTube confirmed the removal, citing compliance with US trade and sanctions laws as the reason behind its decision.

Human rights advocates and Palestinian groups condemned the move, describing it as an attempt to silence Palestinian voices and erase vital evidence of human rights violations. They also criticized YouTube for giving no prior warning before the accounts were deleted, arguing that the platform was targeting reporters of abuses, not extremist content.

Meanwhile, South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Several nations, including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Mexico, Belgium, and Türkiye have since joined the case. The ICJ has issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have reportedly killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,000 others in Gaza. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on October 10 under a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, though Israel has repeatedly violated the truce.[]

Also Read: White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl Mezan Center videos deleted Al-Haq YouTube ban digital censorship Palestine freedom of expression Palestine Gaza war documentation deleted Israeli violations in Gaza evidence erased Palestinian Centre for Human Rights account removed Palestinian human rights groups censored YouTube compliance U.S. sanctions YouTube removes Palestinian content

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

YouTube Removes Hundreds of Videos by Palestinian Human Rights Groups

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

  • 23 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB
Indonesia

BSP 2025: AWG Sends Team for “1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine” Expedition

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us