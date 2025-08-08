Young Dai in Semarang: Al-Aqsa Desecrated, The Ummah Must Rise!

Semarang, MINA – The pulpit of Al Hikmah Mosque in Semarang, Central Java, was transformed into a platform for a call to action on Friday afternoon.

Young Dai or Islamic preacher, Ustaz Dr. Nurokhim, S.Ag., delivered a passionate Friday khutbah urging the congregation to rise and show solidarity with the suffering people of Palestine, particularly in Gaza, which is under constant assault by Zionist aggression.

Beginning his khutbah with a message of piety, Nurokhim emphasized that a key indicator of a devout person is their willingness to sincerely give a portion of their wealth in the path of Allah.

Citing Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 3, he reminded the congregation that wealth is a trust from Allah and must be used for the cause of the Muslim community.

“If Muslims want to lead the world, we must prepare our strength, and that requires significant funds. Giving to charity is not just about earning rewards, but it’s part of the strategy of jihad with our wealth,” he declared in a powerful voice.

The khutbah then turned to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Nurokhim condemned the Zionist-led genocide as a sign of the international community’s weakness, questioning, “Are we still hoping for a world that remains silent while witnessing injustice?”

With great passion, he called for concrete action through donations. “We may not be able to go to Gaza, we may not be able to hug them, but our donations can be their salvation, and one day, may Allah unite us with the martyrs in the afterlife.”

He also mentioned the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) project in Gaza, which is valued at Rp400 billion. The call to get involved was strong: “Help with even a thousand rupiah; it could save a life!”

At the end of his sermon, Nurokhim read six points from a statement by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), dated August 8, 2025, which strongly condemned the barbaric actions of the Zionists against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for global solidarity among Muslims. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

