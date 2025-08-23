Young Activist Calls for End to Gaza Blockade at Sumud Nusantara

Kuantan, MINA – A renewed call for an end to the blockade of Gaza echoed from a mosque in Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia, as part of the Sumud Nusantara End the Gaza Blockade Convoy. On Saturday, young activist Iwan Abdurrohman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) delivered a passionate speech, emphasizing that the Palestinian struggle is a collective duty for all Muslims.

Speaking to a crowd of worshippers and convoy participants, Abdurrohman stressed that Palestine is more than just a foreign issue, it is a test of faith for Muslims because it is home to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s first qibla and third holiest site.

“Today we stand on Malaysian soil, a land fertile with brotherhood and the voice of truth,” he said. “We are here not just to gather, but to affirm our promise: that Palestine is a trust for all of us.”

The event underscored the message that the suffering of Palestinians under the Israeli blockade is a wound for the entire Muslim world. Abdurrohman stated that every drop of blood shed in Gaza is part of the suffering of the global Muslim community, and the spirit of sumud, the steadfastness of resistance must be ignited from across the Nusantara region.

He asserted that despite the Israeli occupation forces blocking food access, destroying homes, and killing children, the spirit of the Palestinian people has not wavered. The rally in Kuantan served as a symbol that the Nusantara region stands in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“Remember, this struggle doesn’t just belong to Arabs; it belongs to the entire Muslim community,” he urged. “The victory of Palestine is the victory of Islam.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM) and head of Sumud Nusantara, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, confirmed that the event was not merely symbolic. It will be followed by concrete action through the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian aid convoy that will involve participants from over 44 countries sailing toward Gaza.

“This rally is the voice of the people of Malaysia and other Asian and Nusantara countries echoing on the world stage, and it will be translated into tangible action to break the Gaza blockade,” Nadir stated.

The Sumud Nusantara land convoy was officially launched by local officials before continuing its journey to the main event in Kuala Lumpur, marking Malaysia’s widespread support for the international solidarity effort.

More than 2,000 participants joined the land convoy, which began on Friday, August 22, from various parts of Malaysia, converging on Dataran Merdeka. Over 1,000 vehicles, including delegations from eight countries, took part, all carrying Palestinian flags.

“This is a time to prove that the people of Nusantara will not stay silent in the face of Gaza’s suffering,” Nadir said. “From the north, south, east coast, and central regions, thousands of vehicles will gather in Kuala Lumpur with a clear message to the world: No More Silence. No More Siege.”

The climax of the Sumud Nusantara 2025 Carnival will be on Sunday night, August 24, with the “MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza” rally, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the main patron. He is scheduled to give a special address to conclude the series of events.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the solidarity carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, which runs from Friday to Sunday, August 22–24.

Activists are calling for the unity of Muslims from all over the world, from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to Pattani to amplify their shared resolve: to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque, to free Palestine, and to end the Israeli occupation. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

