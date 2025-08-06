SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The commemoration of Kashmir’s Youm Al-Istihlal (Day of Occupation) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta on Tuesday became a significant moment to voice the urgent call to end the suffering and discrimination faced by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.

During the event, various Muslim figures and youth leaders delivered strong messages emphasizing the importance of defending the rights of the Kashmiri people as part of a broader humanitarian struggle.

Professor Yon Machmudi of the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, University of Indonesia (UI), stated that Kashmir must remain a concern for the global Muslim community, as what is happening there is a clear act of human oppression.

Kashmir must always be our shared concern. The oppression and colonization of human beings must be stopped; there is no place for tyranny on this earth,” said Prof. Yon.

Also Read: Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of the OIC Youth Indonesia, expressed full solidarity from the Islamic youth community.

“I and the youth members of the OIC stand with the people of Kashmir. We call for an end to their suffering and discrimination,” Astrid said.

She added that Muslim youth bear a moral responsibility to take part in the global struggle for justice, including standing up for the rights of Kashmiris who continue to face pressure and repression.

Youm Al-Istihlal is observed annually on August 5, marking the 2019 revocation of the special autonomy of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government. The move sparked widespread protests, increased military presence, and restrictions on civil and political rights across the region.

Also Read: Indonesia Leads the World in Daily Prayer Habits

To this day, Kashmir remains one of the most heavily militarized zones in the world. Numerous human rights organizations have documented ongoing violations and abuses in the area.

Through this commemoration, Muslim youth leaders urged the international community not to remain silent and demanded an end to the occupation and the upholding of the rights of the Kashmiri people.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jakarta’s Air Quality Among World’s Worst Today

TagAstrid Nadya Rizqita August 5 Cultural Sciences UI DISCRIMINATION Global Struggle Human Rights Indian Occupation International Solidarity Islamic world jakarta Jammu and Kashmir Justice Kashmir Militarization Muslim youth OIC Youth oppression Pakistan Embassy Yon Machmudi Youm Al-Istihlal

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

  • 4 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister Announces to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice for Gaza

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Indonesia

Hundreds of Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Solidarity for Gaza in Jakarta

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Fighters Share Food with Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 21:16 WIB
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Load More
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us