Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

Jakarta, MINA – The commemoration of Kashmir’s Youm Al-Istihlal (Day of Occupation) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta on Tuesday became a significant moment to voice the urgent call to end the suffering and discrimination faced by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.

During the event, various Muslim figures and youth leaders delivered strong messages emphasizing the importance of defending the rights of the Kashmiri people as part of a broader humanitarian struggle.

Professor Yon Machmudi of the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, University of Indonesia (UI), stated that Kashmir must remain a concern for the global Muslim community, as what is happening there is a clear act of human oppression.

“Kashmir must always be our shared concern. The oppression and colonization of human beings must be stopped; there is no place for tyranny on this earth,” said Prof. Yon.

Meanwhile, Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of the OIC Youth Indonesia, expressed full solidarity from the Islamic youth community.

“I and the youth members of the OIC stand with the people of Kashmir. We call for an end to their suffering and discrimination,” Astrid said.

She added that Muslim youth bear a moral responsibility to take part in the global struggle for justice, including standing up for the rights of Kashmiris who continue to face pressure and repression.

Youm Al-Istihlal is observed annually on August 5, marking the 2019 revocation of the special autonomy of kashmir/">Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government. The move sparked widespread protests, increased military presence, and restrictions on civil and political rights across the region.

To this day, Kashmir remains one of the most heavily militarized zones in the world. Numerous human rights organizations have documented ongoing violations and abuses in the area.

Through this commemoration, Muslim youth leaders urged the international community not to remain silent and demanded an end to the occupation and the upholding of the rights of the Kashmiri people.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

