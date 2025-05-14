SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Yemeni Forces Target Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with Hypersonic Missile

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s armed forces announced a successful missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on May 13, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to military spokesman Yehya Sariee, the missile hit its target, causing widespread panic and a temporary suspension of airport operations. Sariee emphasized that this operation was in retaliation for ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

“The great Yemeni people will never forsake the Palestinian people,” Sariee stated, condemning what he described as genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by Israel for over a year.

The Israeli military claimed it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, triggering air raid sirens in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Two people were reportedly injured while seeking shelter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBen Gurion Airport Israeli military response Palestinian solidarity action Tel Aviv attack Yemeni missile strike

