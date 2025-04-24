Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli and US Targets Amid Gaza Crisis

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Wednesday the launch of two successful military operations targeting vital Israeli positions. The operations come as part of Yemen’s continued support for Palestinians amid the war on Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a statement by Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the missile force of the YAF launched a hypersonic ballistic missile that struck a “vital target” in the occupied Haifa area.

Saree claimed the missile reached its target, bypassing Israeli interception systems, and caused widespread panic, sending more than two million settlers into shelters.

In a second operation, YAF’s Air Force deployed a drone referred to as the “Yaffa type” which targeted another “vital site” in the occupied city of Tel Aviv (Yaffa).

Saree emphasized the attacks were a message of support for the “oppressed Palestinian people” and a protest against the ongoing “genocide” in Gaza, allegedly carried out with US backing.

The Times of Israel confirmed that a ballistic missile from Yemen triggered air raid sirens in northern Israel for the first time, causing a rush to bomb shelters. The Israeli army claimed its defenses intercepted the missile.

In retaliation, US aircraft conducted four airstrikes Tuesday night on Yemen’s al-Salem district in Saada province. Additional U.S.-led strikes hit Kamaran Island in the Red Sea and the al-Salif district, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

These bombings followed YAF’s downing of an American MQ-9 drone off the Hajjah coast using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. Saree said this was the seventh MQ-9 drone shot down in April, and the 22nd since YAF began its military operations in solidarity with Gaza.

YAF also reportedly carried out attacks on U.S. naval assets, including the aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman and USS Carl Vinson, and accompanying warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

The military escalation comes amid Israel’s continued offensive on Gaza. Since violating a ceasefire agreement on March 18, Israel has killed and injured thousands of Palestinians in relentless airstrikes.

The total Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has exceeded 51,000, with over 116,000 wounded and more than 14,000 missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

