Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – A hypersonic ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces hit the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel on Friday, in what was described as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The missile, named ‘Palestine 2’, reportedly evaded Israeli air defense systems and struck its target with precision, according to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s military.

The operation triggered widespread alarm across the occupied Palestinian territories. Air raid sirens sounded in more than 250 areas, including Haifa, al-Nasirah, Afula, and Wadi Ara. Shrapnel from an interceptor missile also caused a fire in the town of Tamra in northern Israel.

General Saree emphasized that the attack was in direct response to the “genocide in Gaza,” blaming Israel and its Western allies, particularly the United States. He reaffirmed Yemen’s support for the Palestinian resistance and vowed to continue military action until the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Also Read: Freedom Flotilla Ship Bound for Gaza Hit by Drones in International Waters

The strike comes amid a surge of US-led air raids on Yemen. According to the Yemeni Ministry of Justice, over 1,300 civilians, including women and children, have been killed or injured in recent weeks. Washington has been criticized for using banned weapons like the GBU-39 bunker-buster bomb, especially during a strike on a migrant detention center in Saada.

Yemen has also condemned the UK’s renewed involvement, warning of serious consequences and accusing the US, UK, and Israel of forming a “trio of evil.” The US has conducted over 800 strikes across Yemen since March 2025, many hitting civilian infrastructure, though it has offered limited transparency on casualties.

In a speech marking the anniversary of “The Cry” (Sarkha), Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi accused the United States of trying to divide the Islamic nation and praised the resistance efforts in Gaza and Lebanon as acts of regional defiance against Israeli and Western aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indian Muslims Stage ‘Lights Off’ Protest Against Wakf Act Amendment

