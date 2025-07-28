SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Yemen Expands Naval Blockade on Israel, Warns Global Shipping Firms

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Sanaa, MINAYemen’s Armed Forces announced an expanded naval blockade on Israel Monday, warning all international shipping companies to immediately halt operations with Israeli ports or risk being targeted by missiles and drones.

YAF spokesperson Yahya Saree said the move is effective immediately and applies to any vessel operated by companies doing business with Israel, regardless of its destination.

He stressed that the escalation aims to pressure Israel to end its aggression on Gaza and lift the ongoing blockade, calling it a moral and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office warned on Sunday that famine is rapidly worsening due to the siege and insufficient aid deliveries. Only 73 trucks entered Gaza recently, while airdrops which were carried out in active combat zones remain largely ineffective, the office said.

The statement accused Israeli forces of deliberately obstructing aid convoys and allowing looting under military supervision, leaving civilians without reliable access to food and medicine. It added that three recent airdrop operations combined delivered less than the contents of two aid trucks, describing the effort as “a farce” perpetuated by false promises and misinformation from the international community.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza famine worsening July 2025 global shipping firms warned Yemen humanitarian aid blockade Gaza Israeli forces obstruct aid Israeli port blockade news Red Sea maritime security Yahya Saree statement Yemen Yemen drone missile threats Yemen naval blockade Israel Yemen response to Gaza genocide

