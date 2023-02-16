Ya Allah, Meet Us with Month of Ramadan

By: Ust. Ali Farkhan Tsani, Da’i Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, A Book Author

Currently, we are in the Month of Rajab or often celebrated as the month of Isra Mi’raj Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

After this month, God willing, we will meet the month of Sha’ban. Following next is the holy month of Ramadan.

We certainly really hope, may Allah be pleased to extend our life, so that we can meet the month full of blessings and Allah’s forgiveness, Ramadhan al-Mubarak.

There is one prayer to strengthen that hope, namely:

Allah, the Most High, the Most Merciful

Meaning: “O Allah, bless us in the months of Rajab and Sha’ban, and deliver us to the month of Ramadan.” (Reported by Ahmad from Anas bin Malik).

This hadith is said to be dha’if (weak) in the sanad according to Shaykh Al-Albani’s research. However, the contents are good and can be used for us to pray.

We who are all weak and helpless, who are full of various sins and disobedience throughout the past year. While we often ignore worship, infaq and alms are still not optimal.

So, we who are all dhaif, who hope to get double rewards with amaliyah in this holy month of Ramadan, really hope to meet him.

The great hope is once a year to win Allah’s pleasure and forgiveness in mosques, in Allah’s houses, with various congregational charities, with family, neighbors and congregations of Muslims and Muslims.

Our hope to be able to meet the holy month of Ramadan, will be seen from our enthusiasm to do worship and good deeds in this month of Rajab. A sign that we are enthusiastic about welcoming Ramadhan, which starts from this month of Rajab.

May Allah bless our age, Allah make us physically and spiritually healthy, Allah protect us from all disasters and harm, until we can meet the great and holy month of Ramadan. Amen Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)