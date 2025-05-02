SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WSVI 2025 Taichung: South Korean Military Volleyball Team Sweeps Doni Haryono’s Squad 3-0

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

11 Views ㅤ

Indonesian volleyball athlete Doni Haryono (left) joins Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima team in the 2025 Win+Streak Volleyball Invitational (WSVI) tournament in Taichung, Taiwan. (Image: Instagram @nakhonratchasima_vc)

Taichung, MINA – The South Korean Armed Forces volleyball team secured a commanding victory over Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima VC, which features Indonesian star Doni Haryono, at the Win+Streak Volleyball Invitational (WSVI) 2025 held in Taichung, Taiwan.

The match, played at the National Taiwan University of Sport Stadium on Friday afternoon, ended in straight sets, with Armed Forces defeating Doni Haryono and Anurak’s squad 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).

The opening set was tightly contested, with only one or two points separating the teams for much of the set. However, the Armed Forces maintained their momentum and pulled away in the final stretch to take the set 25-19.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Despite both teams exchanging points evenly, Dong-Hyeok Lim and teammates managed to edge out their opponents late in the set, clinching it 25-22.

In the third set, Doni and Uzbek import Azizbek rallied and gave Nakhon Ratchasima an early lead. However, the Armed Forces caught up by the 13th point, leveling the score and setting the stage for another intense finish.

With the score tied at 21-21, a service ace from Dong-Hyeok Lim shifted the momentum back in favor of the Korean side. The Armed Forces capitalized on the moment, eventually reaching match point.

A powerful final spike into Nakhon Ratchasima’s court sealed the third set 25-23, earning the Armed Forces a clean sweep and securing their position as Pool B champions in the tournament.[]

News Channel

About Us