Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces escalated violations of the declared ceasefire agreement on Monday through gunfire and shelling in Gaza City, resulting in the injury of a woman.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) correspondent reported that an Israeli “Quadcopter” drone opened fire on civilians near Yaffa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled eastern areas of the same neighborhood.

The incident is part of ongoing hostilities since the Israeli military campaign began on October 7, 2023. The report describes this campaign as a genocidal war involving mass killings, starvation, and forced displacement, and states that it has resulted in over 238,000 people killed or wounded, mostly women and children, with more than 9,000 missing. The conflict has caused widespread destruction, severe famine, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.[]

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

