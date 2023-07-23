With Army Assistance, Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Villages

West Bank, MINA – Israeli fanatical settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian security source.

As quoted from Wafa on Sunday, dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by the army attacked a house on the outskirts of the village, triggering a confrontation with local residents.

During the confrontation, the Israeli occupation army also fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at local Palestinian residents who faced the attack. No injuries were reported.

Settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories is an almost daily occurrence and is supported by Israel’s right-wing government. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)