Wishing Happy Eid Al-Fitr 2023, US President Joe Biden Impressed With Zakat Fitrah

Washington DC, MINA – The President of the United States (US) Joe Biden congratulated the Muslim world on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr 2023.

He also admitted that he was impressed by how Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr and do zakat fitrah.

“Jill and I extend our congratulations to the Muslim community in the United States and around the world, as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr and end the holy month of Ramadan,” Biden said, in an official White House question conveyed by the US Embassy in Jakarta to MINA on Friday.

A large number of countries including Saudi Arabia, have celebrated Eid Al-Fitr 2023 on Friday 21 April 2023, while other countries marked the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1444H on Saturday 22 April.

While Eid al-Fitr in the US is celebrated today Friday.

Biden said, with the appearance of the crescent moon, Eid al-Fitr is a festive celebration in which Muslims celebrate Eid after fasting in the holy month, decorate their homes, give gifts to loved ones, wear new clothes, and visit family and friends.

“I am moved by the generosity shown by families who provide food and alms to those in need by paying Zakat al-Fitr,” said US President Biden.

He also emphasized that Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month dedicated to devotion, charity and reflection — a time in which we also remember Muslim communities around the world who have experienced conflict, poverty, hunger and disease, and those displaced from their homes.

Biden said, as we celebrate this blessed Eid, let us also recommit to the work of the timeless to build peace and defend the rights and dignity of all people.

“My government is also committed to tackling all forms of hate, including Islamophobia. This is why I formed an interagency task force with senior government officials to address this and related challenges and encourage every American to build a more inclusive nation,” he said.

Biden is also proud to return to celebrate Eid at the White House this year to honor Muslim Americans who inspire and contribute across our country.

They work in laboratories or in factories, working to invent and manufacture advanced technologies and initiatives to build a made-in-America future.

“There are those who become artists and nurses, adding to this beautiful mosaic of creativity and love for our nation. They became teachers and firefighters and members of the community, spearheading efforts to build greater understanding and unity across our nation,” Biden said.

There are also our proud athletes, journalists, comedians, academics, members of the military —and so many other parts that make up America.

“To all who celebrate, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Eid. Eid Mubarak!,” he concluded. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)