Wildfires Rage in West Kalimantan, Haze Disrupts Daily Activities

Singkawang, MINA – Forest and land fires in West Kalimantan have burned around five hectares near Singkawang Airport Road, blanketing the city in thick smoke that reduces air quality, and disrupts daily activities, local officials confirmed.

“The fire around Jembatan 9 has spread to roughly five hectares,” said Yuyu Wahyudin, head of the Manggala Agni firefighting unit in Singkawang, on Sunday.

Firefighting teams, including manggala agni, military and police units, are battling the blaze to prevent it from reaching residential areas. Hot weather and strong winds continue to hamper efforts, raising fears the fire could spread further.

Authorities reported worsening haze on Monday, prompting health warnings for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. Residents were advised to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks to avoid respiratory issues.

Officials are preparing for possible aerial water-bombing if ground operations fail to contain the flames. Land burning for agriculture remains a major contributor to Indonesia’s recurring wildfire crises during the dry season, and violators face legal penalties.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

