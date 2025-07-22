WHO Vows to Continue Humanitarian Work in Gaza Despite Attacks by Israeli Forces

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly condemned recent attacks by Israeli forces on its facilities in the central Gaza Strip, including a staff residence and the agency’s main medical supply warehouse.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, confirmed in a virtual press conference on Tuesday that the staff housing in Deir al-Balah was struck three times on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Additionally, the WHO’s primary warehouse, containing essential medical supplies and located within a designated evacuation zone was severely damaged by explosions and fire.

“These attacks affected staff housing, now inaccessible to 43 staff and their families,” said Peeperkorn. “The main warehouse, clearly marked and well-known to Israeli authorities, has been destroyed. I absolutely don’t understand how this could happen.”

He emphasized that the coordinates of all WHO facilities, including residences and warehouses, had been repeatedly shared and updated with Israeli forces. Despite this, the buildings were still targeted, leading to what Peeperkorn described as a “pattern of systematic destruction” of health infrastructure.

He further reported that WHO staff and family members were detained during the incident and called for the immediate release of one staff member still in custody.

Reaffirming the WHO’s commitment to the Palestinian population, Peeperkorn stated: “Our presence is more needed than ever. We will definitely continue and expand our work, be there to stay and deliver.”

The WHO also raised alarm over a surge in malnutrition among children under five in Gaza, warning that hundreds of children are now suffering from hungera condition that was nearly nonexistent before the conflict.

Peeperkorn urged member states to increase their humanitarian support and ensure a steady flow of medical supplies into the besieged territory. []

