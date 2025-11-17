SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WHO Reports Over 900 Gazans Died Awaiting Medical Evacuation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views

Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that more than 900 Palestinians, including children, have died in Gaza while awaiting urgent medical evacuation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus stated that approximately 16,500 patients, 4,000 of whom are children, still critically need transfers outside the sealed-off Strip, warning that each day of delay is a “death sentence for the most vulnerable.”

In a related development, reports on Sunday revealed that Israeli authorities plan to deport Palestinian patients from Gaza who are currently receiving treatment in Jerusalem hospitals, along with their companions and children born in the city.

The deportation, scheduled for Monday and involving buses escorted by military vehicles, targets patients from al-Makassed and Augusta Victoria hospitals.

Also Read: Israeli Defense Ministry-Linked Group Facilitating Controversial Gaza Evacuation Flights

Palestinian sources have expressed grave concern for the safety of these patients, urgently calling on human rights organizations and the Red Cross to intervene and ensure their protection from potential risks during the transfer to an undisclosed location.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Medical Team Identifies 97 of 330 Bodies Returned by Israel

