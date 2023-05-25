WHO Adopts Resolution on Health Conditions in Occupied Palestine

New York, MINA – The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, adopted a resolution on health conditions in Occupied Palestine, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The resolution passed with 76 votes in favour, 13 against and 35 abstaining at the end of the draft bill discussions on the health conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem and the Occupied Syrian Golan.

The discussions took place as part of the 76th edition of the World Health Assembly.

According to MEMO, the resolution focuses on addressing the humanitarian health needs of people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The fragmentation of health governance in the Occupied Palestinian Territory poses a major challenge to the effective delivery of health care to the Palestinian population,” the resolution said.

“As the occupying power, Israel retains responsibilities for upholding respect, protection and fulfilment of the right to health of all Palestinians living under occupation in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip,” it warned.

“Israel’s responsibilities extend to ensuring equity and non-discrimination in its provision of health care, including non-discrimination on grounds of race, age and sex; to upholding progressive realisation and ensuring non-retrogression of the right to health for Palestinians under its effective control and to ensuring, in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, preparedness and response to public health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)