WHO: 413 People Killed Due to Armed Conflict in Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesperson Margaret on Friday, said 413 people were killed and 3,551 injured in the Sudanese armed conflict, Middle East Monitor reported.

The armed conflict between the Sudanese Military (Sudan Armed Forces/SAF) and the RSF Rapid Support Force has been ongoing since Saturday and has even escalated.

Margaret said there had been 11 verified attacks on health facilities, including 10 since April 15.

According to the Ministry of Health in Sudan, the number of health facilities that have stopped operating is 20 and the number of health facilities that are at risk of stopping is 12.

At the same press conference, UNICEF spokesman James Elder said, as always, the fighting was taking a huge toll on children

“We have now reports of at least nine children dead and at least 50 injured. That number will continue to increase as long as the fighting continues,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)