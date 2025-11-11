SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WHO: 16,000 Patients in Gaza Awaiting Evacuation Abroad

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital, North Gaza, being treated on the floor due to limited facilities. (Photo: Twitter/@DrTedros)

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that over 16,000 patients in the Gaza Strip are still waiting to be evacuated for medical treatment abroad.

The organization called for the smooth flow of humanitarian aid through all crossings into the Gaza Strip, given the rapidly deteriorating health and humanitarian situation, WAFA reported.

In an urgent statement released on Monday, the WHO stressed the need for more countries to accept patients and the wounded from Gaza for treatment. It emphasized that the health system in Gaza is facing a total collapse due to the ongoing blockade, as well as severe shortages of medical supplies and fuel.

The organization added that thousands of injured people require emergency surgeries that cannot be performed in the Gaza Strip. It stressed that facilitating their transfer to hospitals outside Gaza has become an urgent humanitarian issue.

Also Read: Two Civilians Martyred in Israeli Drone Attack in Southern Gaza

The WHO mentioned that its medical supplies are ready at the border and called for the immediate reopening of all crossings.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rights Group: Israel Killing Eight Palestinians Daily Despite Gaza Ceasefire

