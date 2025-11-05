White House: President Trump to Meet Syrian President

Washington, MINA – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Donald Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa next week, on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the White House.

Leavitt described the meeting as part of President Trump’s diplomatic efforts to promote peace around the world.

Reported by Syria’s SANA on Wednesday, Leavitt said at a press briefing on Monday that, according to a post published by the White House on X, President Trump “made a historic decision during his trip to the Middle East to lift sanctions on Syria, giving the country a real opportunity for peace.”

“We believe we have seen good progress on that under the new Syrian leadership,” she said, adding that President Trump is “following up on the serious work that has been achieved by President al-Sharaa.”

Previously, President al-Sharaa visited the United States in September to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he met with a number of world leaders and heads of delegations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

