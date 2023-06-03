WFP Reduces Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – The World Food Program (WFP) under the United Nations which deals with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, reduced food rations, from US$12 (around Rp.178 thousand) per month per refugee to only $8 a month.

The UN special rapporteur warned that the cuts would have consequences in the form of soaring rates of acute malnutrition, infant mortality, violence and even death, Human Rights Watch reported on Friday.

The World Food Program, facing a shortage of donors this year, has had to make cuts.

The report added that these cuts in food rations, along with increasing restrictive measures imposed by Bangladeshi authorities and violence in overcrowded refugee camps, could increase pressure on refugees to return home.

International donors are still urgently needed for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the plan to return to Myanmar is still far from safe for the Rohingya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)