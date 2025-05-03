SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

West Java Governor’s Vasectomy Proposal for Social Aid Sparks MUI Backlash

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi

Bandung, MINA – A controversial proposal by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi to make vasectomy a requirement for receiving social assistance has sparked criticism from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), who declared the policy idea as haram (forbidden) under Islamic law.

Governor Dedi suggested that men willing to undergo vasectomy (a permanent male contraceptive procedure) should be prioritized for government welfare programs. He argued that the initiative could help curb poverty by limiting family size among low-income households.

However, the proposal quickly stirred backlash from religious authorities. KH Rahmat Syafei, Chairman of West Java’s MUI, stressed that vasectomy is prohibited in Islam unless performed under strict medical necessity. His statement refers to a 2012 ruling made during the National Ijtema of Fatwa Commissions in Cipasung, Tasikmalaya.

Supporting the objection, MUI West Java Secretary KH Rafani Akhyar recalled that the fatwa against vasectomy was first issued in 1979 and reaffirmed in 2012. He called the proposal “misguided” and “incompatible with Islamic values.”

Some Islamic scholars, including Buya Yahya and Ustaz Aris Munandar, offered a broader perspective on family planning. They noted that birth control can be permissible in Islam if it is done for valid reasons and does not violate Sharia principles, particularly when applied to women.

Governor Dedi clarified that the vasectomy policy is still under review and not yet finalized. He expressed openness to dialogue with the MUI and other relevant stakeholders to explore the best solutions for tackling poverty in West Java.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

