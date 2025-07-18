SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

West Bank Violence Escalates: Church Leaders Urge Vatican Intervention

sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views

Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)

West Bank, MINA – Following recent appeals from the Christian community in the occupied West Bank village of Taybeh, church leaders have intensified their efforts to pressure Israeli authorities to end ongoing settler violence, Anadolu Agency reported.

A “highly detailed” dossier documenting recent attacks by Israeli settlers is set to be submitted to the Vatican for review by the Secretariat of State, and subsequently by Pope Leo XIV himself, according to the Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano.

On Monday, a delegation comprising representatives from the Holy See and patriarchs from various churches made a solidarity visit to Taybeh, where hundreds of Israeli settlers have reportedly been involved in looting, arson, and land confiscation.

Among the visiting leaders were the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, Father Ibrahim Faltas.

Also Read: Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

Pizzaballa described the current situation in the West Bank as “lawless.”

“Throughout the West Bank, and not only here, the only law that applies today is the law of power, the law of those who are in power and not the law of those who have the right. We must strive to ensure that the law returns to apply here too, in this part of the country,” he stated.

Taybeh, the last entirely Christian village in the West Bank, with a population of approximately 1,500, has been targeted for several weeks by hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers attempting to seize land and homes.

“There have been deaths in the area. Many have been wounded. People have been forced to leave their homes. Buildings have been destroyed. Fields have been burned. This is a cowardly attack against unarmed civilians,” Faltas wrote in Vatican News on Tuesday.

Also Read: Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

Religious leaders are calling for urgent measures to protect civilians and ensure peace, emphasizing that these attacks should not be viewed as a religious conflict but a humanitarian crisis impacting innocent people.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a significant ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

Tagchurch West Bank violence

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Palestine

West Bank Violence Escalates: Church Leaders Urge Vatican Intervention

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 11:25 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 08:46 WIB
International

Israeli Plan to Expand Jewish Park Over Church Land in Jerusalem

  • Monday, 21 February 2022 - 11:24 WIB
Palestine

Church Leaders in Jerusalem Protest Israeli Court

  • Wednesday, 8 July 2020 - 13:36 WIB
Load More
International

UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 06:42 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Target Lifeline Water Tankers in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 23:10 WIB
Photo: Social Media
Asia

Myanmar Military Airstrike Hits Monastery, Killing 28 Displaced Civilians

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 23:03 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us