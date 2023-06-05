Week 22, Hundreds of Thousands of Israelis Protest Netanyahu’s Government

Tel Aviv, MINA – Entering its 22nd week on Saturday night, hundreds of thousands of Israelis again took to the streets, demonstrating against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who plans to overhaul the justice system.

The rallies were prompted by renewed anger at police over the forced crackdown on a Friday night protest near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea.

According to the Times of Israel, Hebrew media outlets estimated the crowd at between 95,000 and 140,000 people attending the main rally on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, occupied central Palestine, along with tens of thousands of others at some 150 locations across the country.

Last week’s Tel Aviv rally drew about 80,000 people.

Art shows in Tel Aviv were canceled due to the stunt.

The marchers headed to Ayalon Street and blocked the city’s main thoroughfare in both directions, with several lighting torches.

The Quds Press report added that in Haifa, in the north, thousands of people demonstrated against Netanyahu’s government. They gathered at the Horef crossroads.

A mass demonstration was organized at the Karkur junction near Hadera.

The opposition in Israel says the proposed changes to the judiciary law are “the beginning of the end for democracy.”

Netanyahu meanwhile reiterated the move aims to “restore the balance between the executive, legislative and judicial powers, which has been violated over the last two decades”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)