Week 11, Battles in Khartoum, Darfur Rise

Khartoum, MINA – Entering the 11th week, the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that occurred in Khartoum and Darfur has increased, despite repeatedly agreeing on a ceasefire, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Witnesses said clashes, artillery fire and airstrikes increased in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Sunday and in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region.

The United Nations warns of the ethnic targeting and killing of people from the Masalit community of El Geneina in West Darfur.

The two cities were the worst hit by the war that broke out on April 15.

Fighting has escalated since a series of cease-fire deals agreed at talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah failed to implement.

UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called for safe passage for people fleeing El Geneina and access for aid workers following reports of summary executions between the town and the border and “continued hate speech” including calls to kill Masalit or kick them out.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly two million people have been internally displaced and 600,000 have fled to neighboring countries. (T/RE1/P2)

