Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Warm Malaysia-Indonesia Brotherhood Marks Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Tunis, MINA – The Malaysian delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla expressed deep gratitude for the warm sense of brotherhood shared with their Indonesian counterparts during a gathering in Tunis, Tunisia.

On the occasion, Indonesian Ambassador to Tunisia Zuhairi Misrawi hosted the Malaysian volunteers with a serving of meatball, a traditional Indonesian dish. The simple yet heartfelt gesture was warmly received, with the Malaysian participants describing it as both an act of friendship and a symbol of kinship between the two neighboring nations.

“All of the Malaysian participants were truly touched and grateful for the brotherhood extended to us. It gives us extra spirit as we prepare to sail toward Gaza,” the Malaysian delegation said in a statement reported by Sumud Nusantara on Friday.

Delegates emphasized that preparations in Tunisia are proceeding smoothly and in order. They noted the importance of readiness, as once the flotilla departs Tunisia, it will have no further port stops until reaching Gaza.

Also Read: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder; Rifle Recovered

The Malaysian and Indonesian delegations are part of more than 44 countries contributing volunteers to the Global Sumud Flotilla 2025. The fleet comprises 65 ships carrying food, medicine, and essential supplies for over two million Palestinians living under the Israeli blockade.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

