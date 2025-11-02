SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

VR 360° Gaza Genocide Footage Highlights Opening of Palestine Solidarity Month 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — A 360-degree virtual reality (VR) experience depicting the ongoing genocide in Gaza captured strong public attention during the opening of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at the House of Representatives (DPR RI), Jakarta on Saturday.

The immersive VR technology was presented by Hayat Yolu, an international humanitarian organization headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye, with operational offices in the Gaza Strip. Through this technology, visitors could virtually experience the devastating aftermath of Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Imran Abu Libda, Partnership Coordinator of Hayat Yolu Indonesia, explained that all the 360-degree footage was recorded by Hayat Yolu volunteers on the ground in Gaza. The clips document the destruction of residential areas, water crises, refugee camps, and the grim scenes inside overcrowded hospitals filled with injured and martyred civilians, mostly women and children.

“These are uncensored realities. The world must witness for itself what genocide truly looks like, the total destruction of civilian life in Gaza,” Imran stated during the BSP 2025 opening event.

One of the visitors, Habibi, a representative of Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue, shared his emotional reaction after viewing the VR footage.

“It felt as if I was standing right in Gaza, seeing the ruins, hearing the cries, and feeling the immense suffering of innocent Palestinians. It shakes the conscience,” he said.

The VR experience was one of the key highlights of BSP 2025, held under the theme “Collective Action to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine.” The opening ceremony brought together national figures, religious scholars, state officials, and humanitarian activists from Indonesia and abroad.

This year’s BSP aims to strengthen Indonesia’s commitment to the Palestinian cause through solidarity actions, public education, and humanitarian fundraising.

Through the VR 360° initiative, Hayat Yolu hopes to raise global awareness of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and inspire concrete international action.

The immersive VR experience will also be featured at the Palestine Literacy Festival, which includes a photo exhibition and book review sessions, at Jakarta Library, Taman Ismail Marzuki, from November 10–15, 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

