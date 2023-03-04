Volunteers Save Over 1,500 Animals After Earthquake in Turkiye

Antakya, MINA – Humane Society International (HSI) notes that more than 1,500 pets have been rescued so far since twin earthquakes hit southern Turkiye.

“More than three weeks after the deadly earthquake in Turkiye, animal rescue teams from Humane Society International are still finding dogs and cats living in abandoned apartments, damaged buildings or roaming the streets,” HSI wrote in a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“Animal charities estimate that more than 1,500 animals – dogs, cats, rabbits, goldfish, roosters, budgies, reptiles and others – have been brought in to receive medical care in just three main animal field clinics set up by veterinarians and animal groups in Antakya city, where the HSI team is working,” the statement added.

The organization estimates that tens of thousands of animals across the country have died.

HSI also said that most of the animals rescued and given medical care suffered from cuts, bruises, infected wounds, infected eyes, dehydration, starvation, and shock.

“Remarkably, even though most of these animals appear to have little or no access to food or water, they survive against the odds,” added HSI.

“The animals we find alive are often in abandoned and run-down apartments, where they have been alone throughout this disaster. I can only imagine how terrifying it must have been for them to endure earthquakes, over the last few weeks, and also experience the deafening drone of helicopters,” said Kelly Donithan, HSI Director of Animal Disaster Management.

“When I think about how nervous my own animals are at home when there are loud bangs like fireworks, it’s heartbreaking to think how traumatized these animals are. Now, they are getting all the love and care they need to heal, but every day we find more among the rubble and rubble,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)