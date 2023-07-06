Voicing International Islamic Calendar, MINA and Falak Observation Center of Jama’ah Muslimin Strengthen Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – The Falak Observation Center (POF) of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) team visited the office of MINA News Agency in Jakarta on Thursday. During the meeting, the two were ready to synergize or cooperate more deeply to increase literacy in the field of astronomy.

General Leader of MINA Arief Rahman said that astronomy is very important for the Muslim community to know, especially for MINA readers.

“Our worship rituals are highly dependent on natural phenomena. We really need to get astronomy, not only can we get it at the Isbat meeting, “said Arief Rahman.

Because of this, Arief opened opportunities for the POF Team to share about astronomy through writing articles on MINA as well as collaborating in holding seminars and workshops to improve the literacy of the community related to astronomy.

Meanwhile, Leader of POF Ustaz Najmu Idzharul welcomed and is ready to synergize deeper with the MINA News Agency to contribute writings on astronomy.

“We have a lot of handwritten writings about falakiyah, especially from our teacher Abunya Marsa’i Allahuyarham,” said Najmu.

Ustadz Najmu explained, POF which is headquartered in Sindangsari, Pasar Kemis, Tangerang Regency, Banten, has two main objectives, namely to establish Madrasah Falakiyah (a center for the study of astronomy) and to become a pioneer in the realization of the International or Global Islamic Calendar.

Therefore, said Najmu, by synergizing with MINA, POF can realize its goals, especially promoting the unity of the Ummah through the International Islamic Calendar.

During the visit, the POF Team consisted of Ustaz Najmu, Syamsuddin, Juaryanto and Hartono. Meanwhile the MINA Team was led by General Leader Arief Rahman, Editor in Chief Ismet Rauf, Editorial Secretary Widi Kusnadi, Head of Reporting Rana Setiawan and other journalists. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)