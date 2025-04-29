Virgin Atlantic Permanently Suspends Flights to Israel

London, MINA – Virgin Atlantic has officially announced the permanent suspension of its direct flight route from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv, following a comprehensive review of the escalating aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“After careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our services between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv,” the airline stated in its official release on Tuesday.

Virgin Atlantic had initially suspended its services to Tel Aviv in October 2023 after Israel’s military attacks on Gaza. The latest move follows similar decisions by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines, both of which have suspended operations to Israel amid the humanitarian crisis.

Other major airlines, including United Airlines, Delta, Air France, and Lufthansa, had also temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv in response to the Gaza genocide, although some have since resumed operations.

Virgin Atlantic’s decision to permanently withdraw reflects a growing corporate response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Palestine, signaling a firm stance from the business sector regarding the crisis.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

