Vice President Inaugurates the Use of Great Mosque of Sheikh Zayed Solo

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Inaugurates the Opening of the Great Mosque of Sheikh Zayed Solo (photo: RI Ministry of Religion)

Surakarta, MINA – Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin on Tuesday, inaugurated the use of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque so that it can now be used by the community.

The Vice President hopes that the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque can become a mouthpiece of coolness and peace for the community.

“At the same time [also] can increase cooperation with various parties in order to build and maintain harmony and unity in the preaching of wasathiyah and rahmatan lil’alamiin towards a more advanced Indonesia,” he ordered.

In addition, the Vice President also hopes that the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Great Mosque for the general public will strengthen the character of an Islamic community with good faith, as well as Islamic, national and Indonesian characteristics.

“I am also grateful for the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque, as well as expressing my appreciation and appreciation to President of the United Arab Emirates (7EA) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ),” said the Vice President.

“[I] pray for all the management and management of the Great Mosque of Sheikh Zayed Solo to stay healthy, enthusiastic and consistent in carrying out all religious activities and programs, da’wah and community empowerment, as well as social activities,” he added.

On the same occasion, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the Sheikh Zayed Solo Great Mosque is a symbol of Indonesia’s harmonious relations with the international community.

“Hopefully the presence of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque will add to our enthusiasm in caring for moderate and tolerant religions,” he said.

The Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque is a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. This mosque was built as a gift from UEA President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Indonesia.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was built on a 3-hectare land located on Jl. A. Yani No. 128, Grinding, Kec. Banjarsari, Surakarta City, Central Java and can accommodate around 12,000 worshipers. The main building of the mosque is 8,400 m² with a landscape area of ​​24,600 m² which is equipped with a parking area of ​​3,500 m².

The mosque, which was previously inaugurated by President Joko Widodo and President MBZ on Monday, 14 November 2022, looks majestic and beautiful with four towers soaring high, one main dome surrounded by small domes. Apart from that, this mosque is also decorated with typical Middle Eastern ornaments combined with Indonesian elements in the form of batik motifs in several locations.

As a result of the cooperation between the two countries, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is expected to be a messenger of Islam about peace and tolerance for all people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)