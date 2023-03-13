Various Interesting Events Enliven Tabligh Akbar 1444 H in Al-Fatah Cileungsi

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, MINA – Various interesting events are ready to enliven and enliven the series of Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival 1444 H events which will be held at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java.

The series of events will start on Wednesday until the peak event on Sunday (15-19/3/2023), taking place in the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School environment, Cileungsi, Bogor.

This annual event is held with various activities such as the MSME Bazaar, Islamic World Expo, Blood Donation Social Service, free medical treatment, book review, and the highlight event, Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban 1444 H.

Starting on Wednesday with the opening of the MSME Bazaar, where there will be tens of tenants prepared by the committee, sold out and booked by sellers who will market their goods or products.

Then on Thursday morning, a blood donor social service will be held in collaboration with the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) Bekasi, with a quota of approximately 200 blood donor participants.

In addition, the Tabligh Akbar health team and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H will hold free Thibbun Nabawi treatment (Cupping, Acupuncture), and health checks.

Furthermore, on Friday afternoon, there will be a book review of the book ‘Protocol of Zion’ by Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, the book ‘Balada of a Da’i’ by Ust. Abul Hidayat Saerodji, and the book ‘Born to Succeed’ by Muqorrobin MQ.

The highlight of the event is Tabligh Akbar 1444 H, which will be held on Saturday evening, and continued on Sunday morning, with the main theme “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The speakers are among others, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Ustaz Abul Hidayat Saerodji, Leader of the Entrepreneurial Taklim Council Ustaz Valentino Dinsi, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Mahmud Anbar from Gaza, USIM Malaysia Lecturer Dr. Abdul Malik, Ustaz Husein Alattas, Ustaz Wahyudi KS, Ustaz Ahmad Soleh, and other speakers.

The Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H are opened by recitations that are routinely held every year, presenting speakers from elements of Muslim scholars and scholars according to the main theme.

The target participants are around 10-15 thousand Muslims from various regions in Indonesia, especially Java, Kalimantan, Eastern Indonesia, and overseas. (T/RE1)

