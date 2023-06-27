US to Stop Funding Israeli Projects in Palestinian Territories

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) notified Israel, will stop all funding for scientific and technological research cooperation projects taking place in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and East Java of the Syrian Golan Heights, Middle East Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The decision reversed a policy put in place by the Donald Trump administration in 2020 that allowed US taxpayer funds to be used for science and technology projects in settlements for the first time since 1967.

The White House indicated that such cooperation was “incompatible with US foreign policy”.

According to the Jerusalem Post, an unnamed US State Department spokesperson said: “This guide simply reflects the US’s longstanding position, which this Administration reaffirms, that the final disposition of the geographical area under Israeli administration was after June 5, 196. It is the ultimate status issue and we are working towards a negotiated two-state solution, Israel living in peace and security side by side with a proper Palestinian state.”

He added, “This is essentially returning through US policy to the longstanding pre-2020 geographic limitations on US support for binational foundation activities.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen denounced the move as “wrong”. He said: “I object to the decision and consider it wrong. In similar cases in the past, the Israeli government completely reimbursed those who were harmed by the decision.”

Meanwhile, US Senator Ted Cruz accused the Biden administration of “undermining and discriminating against Israel”.

Under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, Washington moved away from the two-state solution and sided with Israel in a clearer way.

It also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

Trump also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and softened his stance on illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, abandoning his four-decade position that the settlements are “inconsistent with international law.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)