US Senate Launches Historic Initiative to Recognize Palestinian State

Washington, MINA – For the first time in history, members of the United States (US) Senate have introduced a bill that calls for Washington to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state.

According to Anadolu Agency, on Friday, the non-binding bill was spearheaded by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, along with four other Democratic senators, just days before the UN General Assembly convenes in New York.

The lawmakers said the move is intended to send a strong signal to the international community that there is growing support within some parts of the US political landscape for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Although the bill is highly unlikely to pass due to the Republican-controlled Senate and increasing opposition to a two-state solution, analysts consider this symbolic step to be significant. The initiative reflects growing frustration over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the US administration’s reluctance to pressure Israel more forcefully to return to the negotiating table.

Merkley emphasized that self-determination for Palestine and security for Israel are not mutually exclusive. He said the proposal for a non-militarized Palestinian state is aimed at alleviating doubts while upholding the principle of Palestinian sovereignty.

Supporters of the initiative believe the bill could help shift the debate in Washington, while opponents describe the move as merely a political maneuver that could damage the consistency of US foreign policy.

This initiative is also seen as part of an effort by progressive Democrats to shape the foreign policy agenda ahead of the UN meeting, where the issue of a Palestinian state’s recognition is once again expected to be a major topic. []

