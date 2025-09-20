SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Senate Launches Historic Initiative to Recognize Palestinian State

shibgotulhaq Editor : Widi Kusnadi - 23 hours ago

23 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Washington, MINA – For the first time in history, members of the United States (US) Senate have introduced a bill that calls for Washington to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state.

According to Anadolu Agency, on Friday, the non-binding bill was spearheaded by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, along with four other Democratic senators, just days before the UN General Assembly convenes in New York.

The lawmakers said the move is intended to send a strong signal to the international community that there is growing support within some parts of the US political landscape for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Although the bill is highly unlikely to pass due to the Republican-controlled Senate and increasing opposition to a two-state solution, analysts consider this symbolic step to be significant. The initiative reflects growing frustration over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the US administration’s reluctance to pressure Israel more forcefully to return to the negotiating table.

Also Read: Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

Merkley emphasized that self-determination for Palestine and security for Israel are not mutually exclusive. He said the proposal for a non-militarized Palestinian state is aimed at alleviating doubts while upholding the principle of Palestinian sovereignty.

Supporters of the initiative believe the bill could help shift the debate in Washington, while opponents describe the move as merely a political maneuver that could damage the consistency of US foreign policy.

This initiative is also seen as part of an effort by progressive Democrats to shape the foreign policy agenda ahead of the UN meeting, where the issue of a Palestinian state’s recognition is once again expected to be a major topic. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

AWG Condemns US Veto, “A ‘Blood Signature’ on Lives Lost in Gaza”

  • 2 hours ago
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Halal Watch Urges Government to Halt Imports of MBG Trays Suspected of Using Pork Fat

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Legislator Condemns Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Load More
International

8 US Veterans Join Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Visits Indonesian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 20:29 WIB
America

US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Presidency Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of International Recognition for Palestine

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB
Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 19:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us