US Rejoin as Member of UNESCO

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) officially rejoined as a member of UNESCO after withdrawing in 2018 under then President Donald Trump, Anadolu Agency reported.

“With this return, UNESCO will be in a stronger position to carry out its mandate,” said Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay as quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

As part of the compensation, the US will contribute 22 percent of UNESCO’s regular budget.

The majority of UNESCO member countries approved the return of the US in a vote at the extraordinary session of the General Conference which began on Thursday.

According to a statement on the UN body’s official website, 132 member states voted for the US to rejoin the organization, while 10 others opposed it.

After UNESCO voted to recognize Palestine as a member state in 2011, the US and Israel stopped making financial contributions to the organization.

Trump announced in 2017 that the US, along with Israel, would withdraw from UNESCO, citing the organization’s alleged bias towards Tel Aviv. The decision officially took effect in December 2018. (T/RE1/P2)

