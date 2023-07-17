US Politician Condemn Israel as a Racist State

Chicago, MINA – United States politician from the Republican party Pramila Jayapal criticized Israel as a racist state and emphasized that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and autonomy.

“As someone who has taken to the streets and participated in many demonstrations, I want you to know that we have fought to make it happen. It is clear that Israel is a racist country, that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and autonomy,” Jayapal said while speaking at the Netroots Nation panel, an annual progressive activist conference in Chicago, as quoted from Wafa on Monday.

“The dream of a two-state solution is getting away from us, it even feels impossible,” Jayapal said, accompanied by applause and chants of “free Palestine”.

Jayapal is a vocal opponent of Israel’s annexation of the West Bank. She asked Congress to condition military aid to Israel so that it does not use US taxpayer dollars to violate Palestinian human rights.

Jayapal’s statement came after other politicians, namely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, confirmed that they would boycott Israeli President Isac Herzog’s speech this weekend in Congress in protest at Israel’s human rights violations.

The sharp criticism from lawmakers from Washington state is one of the highest-level condemnations of Israeli apartheid. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)